‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Reveals If Ex-Husband Joe Will Get an Invite to Her Upcoming Wedding

Teresa Giudice divorced her husband Joe after 20 years of marriage, a bankruptcy fraud scandal, prison sentences, and Joe’s deportation back to his native town of Italy. She’s since found love again in Luis Ruelas and the two became engaged in October 2021. While many exes may find it awkward to remain friendly with one another, especially after one has moved on in another relationship, the Giudices are proving that exes can be friends, and even remain family. Not only do they still communicate, but Teresa says Joe will be invited to her upcoming wedding.

Ruelas and Teresa may marry in Capri, Italy, which is not far from where both her and Joe’s families are from. “Oh definitely, yeah, definitely [Joe will be invited],” Teresa told E! News. “Of course, I have to invite him because our hometown is like 45 minutes from Capri.” She says that “everything is great” in terms of her co-parenting relationship with Joe. The former couple share four daughters, ranging from ages 12 to 21.

Joe and Ruelas have even formed their own relationship. “Luis and Joe get along and we went to go see him in the Bahamas,” she said. “Luis reached out to Joe, DM’d him saying we’re coming out there to pick up Audriana together, can we all have dinner together. So we had dinner together and it made my daughters really happy. And it really wasn’t my doing, it was Luis’ doing and I love him even more for that. He’s pretty amazing. It was really nice and it made my daughters so happy. I was so nervous about it but thank God it all worked out and it was a beautiful thing because my daughters were so happy.”

Though Teresa dreams of a destination wedding in Italy, the pandemic may not allow for it. As a backup plan, she and Ruelas have found a venue in New Jersey to hold their nuptials and honeymoon in Italy afterward.

She wants this wedding with Ruelas to be different than her first. “At first we were gonna do bridal parties, but I don’t think I want that,” she said. “I think we just want our kids and that’s it.” Teresa also says she wants her wedding to not be about “everyone else” and just focus on “Luis and I.”

Season 12 of RHONJ premieres on Bravo on Feb. 1 at 8pm EST. Much of her storyline will focus on some of her co-stars’ concerns about her relationship with Ruelas.