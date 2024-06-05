'RHONJ' Star Dina Manzo's Ex-Husband Thomas Convicted After Hiring Mobster to Assault Her Boyfriend

Bad news for the ex-husband of former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Dina Manzo (now Cantin). Her ex, Thomas Manzo, has been convicted of orchestrating a mob-style attack against her now-husband, David Cantin. Dina was also hurt in the attack. Dina and Tommy separated in 2013 and divorced in 2016. A year before their divorce was finalized, Dina began dating her now-husband, Cantin. Tommy was accused of stalking and orchestrating several attacks on Cantin, one of which occurred in 2016 in a strip mall. The other is a brutal home invasion where Dina and Cantin were beaten with baseball bats.

Thomas' co-conspirator, John Perna — whom they described as a soldier in the Lucchese Crime Family, turned him in, claiming he did the hit in exchange for a free, lavish wedding reception at a fancy banquet hall, The Brownstone, which Thomas co-owns with his brother, Albert Manzo. Albert is married to Dina's sister, Caroline, who was also featured on the Bravo reality series. The sisters have been estranged since Dina left the show in its second season. Caroline wrote a letter of support for Tommy in hopes it would reduce his sentencing.

The Associated Press reports that a federal jury found Thomas guilty of conspiracy, falsifying and concealing documents, and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. He faces upwards of 46 years in prison when he's sentenced Oct. 15.

Perna pleaded guilty and served nearly three years behind bars. Thomas initially pleaded guilty but has since entered a plea deal also.

Dina spoke to Dr. Daniel Amen as part of the Scan My Brain podcast about the ordeal, stating that "two men in our house who assaulted us and zip-tied us together. I have physical injuries, emotional injuries, lingering fear, and I thought I was going to die."

Despite her fears, she said the frightening moment was also "a very beautiful moment, oddly enough," in which she "went through my whole life." She continued: "It was the most peace I've ever felt … kind of [becoming] proud of myself for my accomplishments through my life and grateful to understand true love."

As for her ex's part in it, Dina added that she feels "difference in [her] brain" because of the trauma. "The emotional part of who was arrested because of it. And the healing that I have to do for that." We're sending Dina all of the strength she needs to get past this emotional time in her life.