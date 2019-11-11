‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice and Daughters Leave Italy After Reuniting With Joe Giudice

Until they meet again! Teresa Giudice and her daughters are on their way back from Italy after the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were reunited with Joe Giudice in Italy for the first time since he was released from U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement custody in October following a 41-month prison sentence.

Sunday, the Bravo star and her daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — left Italy after spending the days they had with Joe catching up, dancing and enjoying the Italian sights. Daughter Gia revealed the family was making their way back to the states without her dad on her Instagram Story, sharing her plans to see him again soon.

“Love you see you soon,” she wrote alongside a selfie of herself with her dad and sister Audriana, adding a photo of her father “reppin” her college, Rutgers University, with a new hoodie.

The Giudice girls have been sharing countless family photos after arriving in Italy on Thursday, bringing RHONJ fans and friends to tears with a selfie of the family together for the first time in almost four years, which Gia captioned, “we’re back.”

It was an important trip for Teresa and Joe, who served back-to-back prison sentences on bankruptcy, mail and other various fraud charges before he was transferred to ICE custody. After he was granted permission to return to Italy while waiting on the second of his deportation appeals, the two admitted on a special Watch What Happens Live interview with Andy Cohen that they were unsure of their marriage’s future.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa said. “I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

Despite both having love for one another, Teresa explained that if Joe was not allowed to return to the U.S., she would be getting a divorce.

“I want to wake up with someone every single day,” Teresa said, adding that her daughters understand the tough position she’s in. “I think they get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand. Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life.”

“If we stay together, we stay together, if we don’t, we don’t,” Joe said. “It’s a conversation, we’ll see. … As long as she’s happy, that’s all that really matters. I’m not going to tell her what to do. If she doesn’t feel like she wants to be with me anymore, then that’s the thing to do.”

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images