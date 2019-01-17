‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Avoids Talk of Husband Joe’s Deportation: ‘That’s All Negative Thoughts’

Teresa Giudice is trying to maintain positive thoughts despite husband Joe Giudice facing deportation when he gets out of prison.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, explained on Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo show that as Joe serves out his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, she wasn’t even considering the possibility that he would be deported to his native Italy upon release.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The closer it gets to Joe getting out, all I think about is, ‘Soon he’ll be home,’” Teresa said. “I don’t even talk about deportation. That’s all negative thoughts. To me, Joe’s coming home and that’s it.”

Despite rumors that the couple’s marriage is on the rocks, Teresa told friend Danielle Staub that she had just come from a prison visit with her husband, where they talked about their four daughters and “what he wants to do when he gets out.”

She even revealed the couple is keeping their romance alive, laughing and explaining, “He’s trying to touch my a—. I’m like, ‘Get your hand off of my a—!’ You’re not allowed to do that!”

Despite the struggle in front of them, Teresa said she couldn’t wait until Joe would be returning home.

“I’m looking forward to it,” she said. “The kids will really be happy when he gets home. They can’t wait, especially Milania.”

In October, an immigration court judge ruled to deport Joe, 48, upon his release from prison. Despite Joe living in the U.S. since he was a child, he never obtained citizenship, making him eligible for deportation if convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or “aggravated felony.” Joe’s lawyer has filed for an appeal, but as of now, the deportation order stands.

After the news broke of Joe’s latest legal issue, Teresa said during a November appearance on Good Morning America that he is being very “positive.”

It’s been tough on their daughters, however, who are “really upset,” she added. “It’s hard for them. Adults can handle anything, but it’s hard for children to go through this. They’re asking themselves, ‘Why is this happening to me? I want my daddy to come home.’ “

She added, “I never thought I’d be in this position,” and confessed the latest turn in Joe’s case has proved tough on their marriage. “It’s very difficult. We’ve been through a lot. I’ve gone through ups and downs, being angry — but listen, I have to stay strong. I have four beautiful daughters that need their mommy. … [We’re] taking it one day at a time.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images