‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Would Support Her Daughters Moving to Italy With Dad Joe Giudice

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice‘s husband, Joe Giudice, is currently living in Italy while awaiting his final deportation ruling, and should he be deported, the reality star wouldn’t stop her children from going to live with their dad.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Giudice took a question from a fan who asked whether she would support her daughters should they decide to move. “Yes, of course,” she replied.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Giudice and Joe share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, and the girls and their mom traveled to Italy to visit Joe earlier this month. The girls are also planning to spend Christmas with their father in Italy.

“They’ve never spent Christmas in Italy before,” she told PEOPLE. “So that’ll be nice and different. And there’s a lot of family there too, so it’d be nice.” As for whether she will attend the holiday, the mom of four said, “It depends on my work schedule.”

Giudice previously addressed a potential move for her daughters during the most recent RHONJ reunion on Bravo.

“Unless my kids say, ‘Mommy, we want to move to Italy,’ [we] are not going],” she said. “Gia’s going to college next year; I haven’t spoken to Milania or Audriana about it, we haven’t gotten there yet; and Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me. She was like, ‘That would be so hard for me, Mommy.’ She doesn’t speak the language. She’s like, ”That would kill me even more.’”

“It’s like starting a whole new life, and they’ve been through so much already,” she added.

Giudice and Joe have been married for 20 years but have not lived together for some time. Teresa served a prison sentence of just over 11 months in 2015 for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud and Joe began a 41-month sentence for the same crimes in March 2016. Joe was released last year but has been in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania. He requested to go to Italy to await his third and final deportation appeal and flew overseas last month.

Joe recently appeared in his fist televised interview since going to prison when he spoke with his wife via satellite on WWHL and the duo discussed their marriage, explaining that they are at a crossroads and are going to wait to make any decisions until they see each other in person.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” she said. “I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

“Of course, she’s my wife,” Joe added. “I’ve been with her a long time. No matter what happens, I’ll always love her.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Bruce Glikas