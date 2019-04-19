‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Posts Family Photo Following Husband Joe’s Deportation Appeal Being Denied by ICE

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe Giudice have been through quite a bit the last few years, and now it looks Joe will not be given a second chance at redemption after his deportation appeal was denied by ICE.

The 46-year-old shared a sweet memory of her husband and their daughters Gabriella who is now 15 years old, Audriana, 10 and Miliania, 14 decorating Easter eggs just before the big holiday.

“Joe with the girls decorating eggs, days like this I love having photos,” she wrote.

Their eldest daughter Gia who is 18 years old is their only child missing from this photo.

Giudice’s post prompted several fans to share their supporting thoughts with the reality star.

One person said, “So sad for your family. My heart goes out to Joe. He’s paid his dues. Enough is enough!”

Another fan wrote, “This government is a disgrace. We give so many immigrants free EVERYTHING and they won’t let your hard working husband stay for one mistake. Disgrace. Praying for you and your beautiful family. God is good and it will work out it always does.”

Someone else pointed out the fact that Joe has been living here in the states his entire life and off that fact alone, he should be given a second chance.

“Seems so unfair to deport someone who has been in the USA since infancy,” the user wrote. “Just doesn’t seem right. Crime or no crime. He paid his debt.”

“We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal,” James J. Leonard Jr., the family’s attorney told PEOPLE.

“We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters,” he continued in a statement.

Though the father of four has been in the states since infancy, he never obtained an American citizenship and can legally be deported if convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude,” or “aggravated felony.”

The couple both served time behind bars after initially being indicted back in 2013 when both were accused of hiding their fortune in a bankruptcy filing, and Joe was accused of failing to file tax returns between the years of 2004 and 2008.

Giudice served 11 months of a 15-month sentence in federal prison and was released in 2015. Joe went in shortly after to serve a 41-month sentence and was released back in March. While Giudice was able to return home after her time, that wasn’t the case for Joe. Instead he was detained by ICE and has been at a facility in western Pennsylvania which houses immigration detainees.

Not only is the fate of Joe’s future still up in the air, but so is his marriage. Giudice has been open in the past how she refuses to do long-distance and will get a divorce if he’s sent back to Italy.

“I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” she said. “I want somebody with me every day.”

“I know exactly what happens — I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. You do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. Id be like, ‘Bye bye.’”