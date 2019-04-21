‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Milania Shares Message for President Trump Amid Father Joe’s Deportation

The case surrounding Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe’s potential deportation back to Italy following his prison sentence has taken an interesting turn as the couple’s daughter made a plea to President Trump.

The deportation threat comes after a last-minute appeal from Joe against an order issued back in November that acted as a bittersweet cap to the reality star’s three-year prison sentence according to Us Weekly.

With time running out and few options left, the reality couple’s daughter is reaching out to President Trump on social media in the hopes he could step in and help.

Using the hashtag, “Free Joe Giudice,” Milania Giudice posted a photo of her with father Joe captioned by a message pledging to continue the deportation fight.

“[We] will never stop fighting for you daddy. It’s not the same without you. I miss you terribly,” the 13-year-old wrote on Instagram. “I wouldn’t be the person I am today with out you, I wouldn’t know how to stay strong. I need you home daddy. All I want is to be a family again. I love you endlessy (sic) buddy.”

She closed out her message with the hashtag and a tag for Donald Trump‘s social media handle. There were also a pair of heart emojis to drive the message home.

Milania and her sister, Gia, 18, also shared another photo initially posted by their mother’s hairstylist Lucia Casazza according to Us Weekly. The photo features Teresa and Joe surrounding by all four of their daughters, Milania, Gia, Gabriella, 14, and Audriana, 9. This post also included another plea to the president for intervention.

“How could we live and support a nation that Allows sex offenders and pedophiles to stay in the United States as long as we register them to a list knowing they could live next-door and harm again, yet they could take a man who committed a minor crime to support his family away from his family it makes me want to leave this country !!!!!!!” The hairdresser captioned her initial photo before speaking directly to the president.

“Do something intervene I voted for you because I support you and what you stand for And your strong belief to take a positive stance and make a change in this country aside from the fact that you supported your own campaign financially if you can do all of those things and all the things you have done I think you can make a motion to bring this man home back to his family instead of sending him to a country that he has no ties to besides his cultural background,” she wrote. “[Please] help [Donald Trump]. Make a motion to pardon Joe Giudice.”

Joe served three years in prison after being charged with fraud and had his lawyers file a petition on April 17 to have a federal court review the decision for deportation. As it stands, he is set to be deported in the near future and will be sent back to Italy.

His wife also served a prison sentence for fraud, spending 11 months behind bars in 2015, and had already said that she will not continue with her husband if he is deported back to Italy.

“I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” Teresa said in January during taping for RHONJ season 9. “You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye, bye.’”

Her brother has echoed her statements, noting that she will have “no choice” but to divorce her husband if he is deported. She was also spotted in early March not wearing her wedding ring.

