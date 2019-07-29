‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Attended Gilroy Garlic Festival Days Before Shooting

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was at the Gilroy Garlic Festival just days prior to the mass shooting where a gunman opened fire killing three people — one who is a 6-year-old boy named Stephen Romero who was there with his grandparents — and injuring at least 15 others.

Giudice was there over the weekend on Saturday promoting her cookbook and to take part in the Garlic Cook-Off.

The reality star took to her Instagram page to share with fans how “heartbroken” she is over the devastating news.

“I’m truly heartbroken hearing the events that have taken place at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy CA.,” she posted. “I was at the festival yesterday with wonderful staff, volunteers and many many families & I’m flooded with thoughts of them now as they navigate this tragic situation. Prayers and love to the community of Gilroy tonight.”

Several of Giudice’s fans flooded the comment section with support to not only her, but those involved.

“How sad, may those victims who were shoot receive God’s healing and may find comfort in the power of prayer,” one person wrote.

Someone else said, “Thank god you are safe and my heart goes to the families another senseless tragedy.”

One fan took to her defense after someone else bashed the RHONJ star, writing, “…I’m sorry this is not a time to bash Teresa u don’t know her and yes she wrote this she has a heart [heart emoji] u should be giving greave to the family and thank god teresa is ok to pray for the family’s the person that don’t have a heart is u being so negative telling Teresa that’s not her shame on u [heart emoji, four pray hands emojis] prYing for the family’s and a safe return home to u Teresa and everyone safe time so sad.”

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening, a gunman dressed in tactical gear opened fire on a large crowd with a rifle.

The gunman has been identified as Santino William Legan — who is 19 years old — was shot and killed by officers just minutes after firing shots. Police are continuing their investigation and looking for a possible accomplice.