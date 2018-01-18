‘RHONJ’ Reunion: Teresa Giudice Denies Husband Abuse, Divorce Rumors

Andy Cohen sat down with the ladies of Real Housewives of New Jersey and shone a spotlight on Teresa Giudice‘s difficult year.

Twenty minutes into the reunion special, Cohen read a question from a viewer asking if the rumors about Joe Giudice being verbally abusive to Teresa, and if she would be filing for divorce.

“Really? Was she on the phone with us?” Teresa answered making some of the other ladies laugh. “Listen, I mean, you guys have seen me flip a table. You guys have seen me push you. You can tell I don’t take sh—, so if my husband didn’t treat me the right way, trust me. I would not take it.”

Earlier in the discussion Teresa revealed she has never considered leaving her husband, even after Joe was sentenced to 41 months in jail for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, for which Teresa also served a year.

Cohen asked Teresa if she thought Joe would be different after he got out of jail.

“Definitely… I was different,” she said. “Now, he watches the show. He’s like ‘wow, I’m such an assh—.”

Cohen then brought up the possibility that once Joe gets out he might be deported back to Italy and asked Teresa if she would go with him if that were to happen.

“It is a beautiful place to live. I wouldn’t mind, I’m just saying,” Teresa said. “Listen, whatever God has planned for me that’s what’s going to happen and I will embrace it the best I can.