'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 12 Vacation Destination Revealed

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has been teasing the upcoming Season 12 cast trip and it's unlike any place the ladies of the Garden State have ever been before. This year, the cast is headed to Nashville, TN for some old-school barbecue, whiskey, and mechanical bull fun. Not only have the cast been sharing photo and video footage of their time in Nashville, but a Twitter account has been documenting the Housewives' every move.

Nashville Scanner began tweeting the ladies' whereabouts beginning Aug. 26. "Looks like [they] will be here through the weekend at least...from another not as [an] enthusiastic anonymous tipster," the Tweet reads, adding a note from the source, "Unfortunately, I can confirm they are here until 8/29 at the latest filming."

A separate tweet from the account reads, "The New Jersey housewives are in town for their cast trip (filming) something tells me they will def get into fights on Broadway...might be a fun night."

Another source tweeted a tip to the account, noting, "Confirmed. They are at a downtown hotel according to my source there." Apparently, the cast drew a massive crowd in an area frequented by tourists, as one tweet notes.

Another Twitter user revealed that the group were seen at a Nashville recording studio. It's unclear whether it was part of a tourism event or if one of the cast members is recording new music. Melissa Gorga released two pop singles since being on the show, most notably "On Display."

Returning for season 12 are OG's Gorga and Teresa Guidice, Jackie Goldschnieder, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, and Dolores Catania. Traci Lynn Johnson, wife of former NFL star Tiki Barber, is also reportedly joining the cast, per The Sun. Johnson has been seen filming with Guidice and has been vetted by the producers for years. Carolina Rauseo and Aikisha Colon are also rumored to be joining.

Goldshcnider celebrated her 15-year wedding anniversary while in Nashville, sharing a heartfelt message to her husband Evan. "Celebrating 15 years country style," she captioned a photo of the two. "Happy anniversary to the love of my life! Cheers to the next 50!"

A premiere date for the upcoming season hasn't been revealed yet.