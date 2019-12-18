‘RHONJ’ Fans React After Teresa and Joe Giudice Separate Following 20 Years of Marriage

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are all abuzz after news broke Tuesday that Teresa and Joe Giudice have split after 20 years of marriage. A source close to the family told PEOPLE that the couple has “been separated” since shortly after Joe was ordered to leave the U.S. for his native Italy following his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, although the couple has “no plans for divorce” at this time.

After news broke, RHONJ fans generally fell into one of two camps — relieved or devastated for the couple’s four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

Others were not surprised at all after the couple’s discussion of possible divorce on an October Watch What Happens Live special with Andy Cohen.

#RHONJ It’s official Teresa and Joe are done. I don’t blame them it’s time. — diannelea (@diannelea1958) December 17, 2019

Teresa and Joe have finally divorced. My heart goes out to their daughters, I hope this is a step in the right direction for the family. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/lzRYLLXs7g — housewives culture. ℍ (@HWCulture) December 17, 2019

“Yeahhh pretty sure the writing was on the wall when he talked about the kind of guy she should be dating, and their general energy of contempt via Skype,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another wrote, “In the most unsurprising news of the day… #RHONJ,” while still another brought up rumors that Teresa had been stepping out on Joe for a long time, “Sooo can she finally admit she’s ‘dating’ her pool guy and/or her bodyguard?”

PEOPLE‘s source said of the former couple, “They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly.”

“Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe,” the continued. “They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the [Watch What Happens Live] special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long distance relationship.”

Regardless of this news, all four of the Giudice daughters will be visiting Joe for Christmas in his new home of Italy, but Teresa will stay in New Jersey with her father.

