‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub Blames Speedy Divorce on New Husband’s Alleged Drinking

Danielle Staub is speaking out about her divorce from husband Marty Caffrey on Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

As previously reported, Caffrey filed for divorce from The Real Housewives of New Jersey star after just four months of marriage in August. But as Staub told Williams, there were plenty of problems that existed in their relationship prior to their nuptials.

“It’s funny how I saw certain things happening, but you just believe, especially with the perception around us, getting engaged would make it better … getting married would make it better,” she said on the talk show. “It doesn’t get better, ladies. If it’s falling apart, it’s broken.”

She also hinted that Caffrey’s alleged alcohol consumption could be to blame for the dissolution of the relationship.

“He does hit cocktail hour a little bit heavily and it does change things,” she continued. “I think all of us it changes, I just don’t think it changes him for the better or his ability to maneuver through what’s going on.”

The reality personality did admit her part in the broken marriage, however, admitting to Williams she’s “not the easiest person to live with.”

“I’m to blame for it as well, but I feel like I’m always the person who wants to fix people and it’s not fixable,” she said. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but you can’t go into the public and be tweeting and Instagramming about your wife or your spouse … You just don’t do that.”

And when Williams asked if she meant Caffrey loved his new role as a “House husband,” Staub claimed her groom was a bit too wrapped up in the reality TV world.

“I think that that was what I’m most disappointed about…his want for this attention,” Staub said.

The couple has gone back and forth throwing snipes at each other since the August court filings, with Staub claiming in restraining order documents obtained by Us Weekly she “found her husband standing in her garage” on Aug. 12, appearing “to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational.”

Caffrey responded by filing his own restraining order against his ex, alleging that she threatened “to stab [him] in the neck at least a dozen times” over the last year, a charge that the Bravo star denied through a rep.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

