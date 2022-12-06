'RHOM': Why Adriana de Moura Won't Bring up the Kardashians This Season (Exclusive)

Adriana de Moura won't be bringing up the Kardashians with Larsa Pippen anymore. Ahead of The Real Housewives of Miami's Season 5 premiere on Dec. 8, de Moura opened up to PopCulture.com about where she stands with Pippen following their blowout fight last season that started when de Moura brought up Kanye West's penis and Pippen's former friendship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family.

The Bravo star told PopCulture she had no idea her comment about West would spark such a massive argument. "That's the reason why I even brought it up – because we were having a girl's night out, and when you have a girl's night out, you have a couple of drinks, you talk smack, right?" she explained. "I'm not shy about my appreciation of male anatomy. ... I didn't mean to ignite such a fight."

Understanding why Pippen might have thought her comments weren't "the most appropriate thing to say," de Moura said she's now in a "much better place" with Pippen. "I made a promise to her during the reunion that I wasn't going to talk about Kardashians or anything related to the Kardashians anymore and I kept my promise," she shared.

Starting off Season 5 on a "better foot" was de Moura's goal, and while there were only some "baby steps" with their friendship, she thinks they're moving in the right direction. "We vibe so well together. I can have fun with her," she told PopCulture. "And, that's what I want to get more, to have more fun moments with her, because I know they're there."

There are plenty of other "twists and turns" coming this season from the RHOM cast, which also includes Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Alexia Nepola, Kiki Barth and Marysol Patton. The most emotional moments belong to Hochstein, whose split from husband Lenny Hochstein plays out on camera.

"It was very personal in a way, in the sense that I had just gotten through that," said de Moura, who split from husband Frederic Marq in 2020. "So I felt deeply for her because I could still sense the rawness of that feeling. But also, having gone through it, and already [having] found myself on the other side of it, it was nice to tell her, 'Just be strong. Go through it. You're going to survive this, and you're going to become a better, stronger person after all.' So, it was nice to give her some perspective in the situation." Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 premieres Thursday, Dec. 8 on Peacock.