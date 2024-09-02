MTV Star James Moore Cleared in Sexual Assault Case, Won't Face Additional Charges

MTV reality star James Moore can breathe a sigh of relief after being cleared of charges related to accusations of rape, revenge porn, lewd and indecent images, and several drug offenses. According to Manchester Evening News, the former Ex on the Beach star won't face any further legal action, noting it wasn't in the public interest to continue to pursue charges.

"James Moore became famous from appearing on a TV show called Ex On The Beach, and if I may be forgiven for saying so, he is a rather young, attractive, lad," Judge Andrew Jeffries KC told the Crown Prosecution Service in court. "After he appeared on television he was contacted by the complainant asking him to go out with her. They communicated for a while and he wanted to be sure she was over 18. She constantly told him she was. I have heard her giving evidence and she does not dispute that.

"During the initial courting stage, if that is not too old fashioned an expression, she sent him various images of herself. Only later did he find out she was 15," the judge added.

Moore was given an "absolute discharge" on charges of cannabis possession, while another charge of ketamine possession lingered until the court corrected themselves. "I genuinely hope that now concludes Mr Moore's case," the judge added. "I'm sorry it's been a mess. I'm sorry we didn't pick up on the ketamine count and I hope that is now everything resolved."

CPS explained the decision in a statement, noting the jury found Moore not guilty of the charges and the prosecution opted against any further prosecution along the judge's guidelines.

Before the judge's decision, Moore had been at the center of allegations and claims on acts that raised quite a few eyebrows. Apart from the relationship described by the judge, Moore was accused of installing CCTV cameras to "keep an eye" on the girl and capturing several alleged incidents, including assault. While giving evidence, Moore revealed he had suffered from a cocaine addiction at the time and had attended rehab.

As for the acts that were show captured on video, telling the prosecutors that he "felt like I wasn't able to handle things to the best of my ability."