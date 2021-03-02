'RHOD': Brandi Redmond Admits to Feeling 'Guarded' Around Tiffany Moon After Racism Controversy

✖

On Tuesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Brandi Redmond has a heart-to-heart with the newest Housewife on the show, Tiffany Moon. As seen in a sneak peek obtained by E! News, Redmond admits to Moon that she feels "guarded" around Moon. Her admission comes after Redmond was at the center of controversy in January 2019 after a video resurfaced in which the reality star appeared to be doing an impression of an "Asian" woman. She subsequently issued an apology for the video and checked into a wellness facility in order to "reflect and better herself."

During a group dinner, Redmond tells Moon that she has a question for her, as there's something that she needs to get off her chest. She then asked Moon, "Do you feel awkward around me?" Moon appeared to be surprised by the question and replied that she didn't and threw the same question back to her. In response, the reality star said that she sometimes feels "very guarded" when around Moon because of the content of the aforementioned video. This prompted Moon to ask, "Have I ever led you to believe that I think you are racist?"

Redmond said that Moon has indeed given her "a lot of grace" in regards to the situation, but added, "I feel like, sometimes when I'm around all of us and, with you there, I just feel like I want to be completely, authentically me in front of you." She went on to say that she feels a bit "scared" at times over how Moon perceives her, noting, "In some ways, I'm like, 'Gosh, is she being honest with the way that she feels right off the bat?'" Moon assured Redmond that she has been upfront and honest with her since they met. She even said that she did not believe that Redmond acted out of malice when she did post the video and noted that she has been on the receiving end of vitriol and racism in the past. Moon also said that she thought that she made it clear how she feels about Redmond, as they discussed this situation earlier in the season.

"Girl, no. I'm not judging you," Moon said. "I'm really not. I'm not just saying that. The whole racist thing, this whole whatever thing, I wish you wouldn't think so ill of me. That you would give me a chance." Moon went on to say that she believes that Redmond is a "great friend," a "great mother," and a "great dancer." She then asked her fellow Housewife how she truly feels about her, since they were on the topic. But, when it comes to how Redmond responds, fans will have to tune in to the episode to find out.