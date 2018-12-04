‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Says She’s at ‘Point of No Return’ With Estranged Daughter

Things are not looking good for Tamra Judge and her estranged daughter Sidney, The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed in Sunday’s Season 13 reunion.

Judge and her 19-year-old daughter had a falling out after the Bravo star divorced Sidney’s father—as well as that of 18-year-old Spencer and 13-year-old Sophia—Simon Barney, in 2011. During the reunion, Judge revealed that things have not been going well for their mother-daughter relationship recently.

“I don’t think I’m at a point of no return,” Judge said. “I think there’s going to be a time where we’re going to be back together.”

Sidney is currently attending college out of state, which Judge said has made their relationship issues “out of sight, out of mind.”

“I will text her probably once a month,” Judge said, “tell her I love her, my door’s always open to her, and I hope life’s treating you well.”

But when asked if Sidney responds to these texts, Judge replied, “No.”

Last year, things looked like they might be getting back to good between Sidney and her mom, when Judge was invited to attend her daughter’s 2017 high school graduation. But after Judge shared photos of the day on Instagram, Sidney slammed her mother on Facebook, revealing that she had only allowed Judge to attend the big day with the promise that she wouldn’t post anything about the event.

“All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere,” Sidney wrote on Facebook at the time. “Not even two weeks after I graduated she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press. The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight.”

Judge defended her decision to post the photos during the Season 12 reunion, calling it “stupid,” but saying she had only done so after Simon shared photos of the graduation that didn’t include his ex-wife, which prompted rumors that she was not invited.

“I was just so hurt, I was so hurt,” Judge said at the reunion. “There were so many horrible stories that were coming out, and I was impulsive.”

