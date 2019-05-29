‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Spent Memorial Day Sick in Bed

Many people spent the Memorial Day holiday on Monday outdoors, but Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge celebrated her holiday in bed, sharing on her Instagram Story that she was sick.

Judge shared that she was feeling under the weather on Sunday, May 26, telling her followers, “I thought I was getting better yesterday and I’m not.”

“Woke up at three in the morning with the worst ear pain ever,” she continued while laying in bed.

“Any suggestions?” Judge asked fans. “I’m on a Z pack but I don’t think it’s working.”

On Tuesday, she shared another update, writing on her Instagram Story that she was “going stir crazy.”

“Day 752 of this stupid flu,” she said while lying down with a dog filter over her face. “It’s like just when I feel like I’m getting better, I wake up feeling s—ty again. Sucks.”

Before coming down with an illness, Judge hosted her RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson‘s engagement party in Coto de Caza, California along with RHOC co-star Shannon Beador.

Gunvalson is engaged to Steve Lodge, who proposed in April.

“Thanks to [Tamra Judge] and [Shannon Beador] for hosting such a beautiful engagement party for [Steve Lodge] and I,” Gunvalson captioned a slideshow of photos and videos shared to Instagram after the bash. “We loved every minute of it. I’m still trying to learn the 2step. #season14, #finalparty #engagementparty.”

The slideshow included a shot of Judge and Beador toasing Gunvalson, who was wearing a sash that read “Future Mrs. Lodge,” a photo of Gunvalson and Lodge about to share a kiss and a video of Gunvalson attempting to dance the two-step at the western-themed bash.

Judge also shared her own snaps from the party, including a photo with husband Eddie Judge that found the pair posing in an area decorated with hay bales, plants and a wagon wheel.

“My cowboy,” Judge wrote.

The party was filmed for RHOC and will air on Bravo when the reality show returns to the network this summer for Season 14.

Photo Credit: Getty / Allen Berezovsky