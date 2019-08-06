‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Would ‘Like to Get Married Again’ After Boyfriend Reveal

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador said she is interested in getting married again, just days after going Instagram official with boyfriend John Janssen. Beador only recently finalized her divorce from ex-husband David Beador after a court battle that lasted almost two years. The Bravo reality star said the No. 1 thing she likes about her new man is his “king heart.”

During an interview with PEOPLE Monday, Beador said she “would like to get married again someday,” adding, “I want to have that partnership and be part of a team, and that lacked in my previous marriage.”

Beador, 55, confirmed she met Jansson, 56, through a mutual friend. When asked what her favorite thing is about Jenssen, she explained, “There’s a lot of things. But I’m going to say his kind heart is number one.”

Janseen is also a divorced parent of three and a University of Southern California graduate. They even attended the university at the same time, but never met each other until recently. Jenssen is an insurance firm partner who has never watched RHOC, Beador said.

The six-season RHOC veteran told PEOPLE she will not let the cameras cover their relationship, but Janssen has met co-stars Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who all like him.

Beador went public with her and Janssen’s relationship in a July 26 Instagram post. Two days later, she shared photos taken on a night with Judge and Windham-Burke. Judge also shared a photo of Janssen and Beador kissing.

On July 31, Beador shared another photo with Janssen and a friend at a Kool & The Gang concert. “He’s a trooper,” Beador wrote of Janssen.

Beador and David have three daughters, Sophie, 18, and 15-year-old twins Stella and Adeline. They announced plans to split in October 2017 and finalized the divorce in April.

“It’s crazy to think what you can accomplish in a year. I’ve learned a lot,” Beador told PEOPLE in October 2018. “To say in one year, I’m going to lose nearly all my weight, launch a business that so far is doing well, move on from a marriage, and strengthen friendships and established new ones? That’s a tall order! But I’ve gotten here one step at a time.”

She continued, “Part of what I did after I separated with David — while staying home, not going out, and not doing much of anything — was I tried to self-reflect and figure out the changes I wanted to make in myself… What kind of person do I want to be?”

The new season Real Housewives of Orange County begins on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

