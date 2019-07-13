‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Shares Videos of Son at Physical Therapy Following Brain Damage Diagnosis

Meghan King Edmonds is keeping fans up to date on her son’s health. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram Stories Friday to share clips from her 13-month-old son Hart’s physical therapy appointment just over a week after she spoke openly about his “irreversible brain damage.”

The reality television personality shared footage to the social media platform Friday, showing the toddler sitting on a swing and being gently swung by the physician therapist.

“Hart loves this swing at PT! It helps him build his abs and stabilize his core to ultimately give him better balance and strength,” she wrote on the photo, as first reported by PEOPLE.

In another clip, Edmonds wrote that Hart “gets distracted by any other kid… especially if they have a set of ‘wheels… that’s super awesome to him.”

She also posted a photo of Hart and twin brother Hayes in their strollers, showing the toddler taking a nap.

“Side affect (sic) of PT day,” she captioned the photo, adding a sleepy emoji.

The new clips come after Edmonds revealed on a blog post that her son has “minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain” and is “at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.”

“From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart,” she wrote in the post, titled “My Hart”. “The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black.”

She admitted she “just knew” something was wrong, which eventually an “elective MRI with anesthesia” confirmed after weeks of appointments with specialists, several of whom told Meghan her son was “fine.”

“[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side,” she added after revealing the diagnosis.

She continued, “I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”

“This doesn’t mean his diagnosis isn’t a challenge… or a little bit sad, or that I don’t feel a little bit guilty. Because yes — just yes — to all of those things. I pray for a miracle and I grapple with how to navigate his life,” the mother of three added.