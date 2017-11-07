‘RHOC’: Shannon Beador Laments Husband’s ‘Low Libido’ Months Before Divorce

Months before Shannon and David Beador announced the end of their 17-year marriage, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member said she could tell something was wrong with their relationship.

In the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, the 53-year-old mother of three reveals it had been “a long while” since she and David had slept together while in a meeting with her hormone specialist Dr. Lee.

“I haven’t been intimate with my husband,” Shannon says, explaining that it wasn’t her lack of interest that was the problem. “There is desire on my part, I don’t have a low libido. I haven’t been very sexually active because my husband has a low libido. He’s not going to be happy I said that at all, but it’s the truth.”

Dr. Lee prescribes Shannon a testosterone cream as part of a regiment designed to help regulate the low levels of estrogen and progesterone the doctor thought might be part of what was causing her symptoms of mood swings, fatigue and weight gain.

“I entered menopause at 42. Very very young,” Shannon explains. “And I started the hormones, but then I just kind of went off them. I never like to take pills unless they’re natural supplements. … I’m hearing good news [now]. We have hormone issues, we can fix that.”

Later, when Shannon asks David to attend Megan King Edmonds’ candle line release party with her, his noncommittal answer frustrates her.

“The truth about the state of my marriage is that it’s not good,” Shannon says in a confessional. “I just want to know how David feels because living in this limbo, it’s kind of a form of torture. I just want to know.”

“David’s checked out,” she continues. “There’s no doubt, my husband is checked out. If you’re done with me, then say it and go.”

In September, the Bravo couple announced they were parting ways after a long marriage, but have been spotted co-parenting the two children they have together at events such as the University of Southern California Homecoming game.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Shannon said about her split in September. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”