'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador and Daughters Test Positive for Coronavirus

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador revealed on Instagram Friday that she and her three daughters have all tested positive for the coronavirus. The 56-year-old Beador said they are all quarantining at home in separate rooms. Beador and her ex-husband, David Beador, are parents to Sophie, 18, and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

Beador shared a photo of herself and her three daughters taken before the pandemic, and said they all rested positive for COVID-19. "The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms)," Beador wrote. "A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected." She included praying hand and heart emojis.

Several of Beador's friends and co-stars reached out to her in the comments. "I’m so sorry sweetie,.. keep us up to date with how you’re feeling, is someone bringing food and supplies to you guys? You are loved! We’re praying for your full recovery," Dr. Deborah Windham, the mother of RHOC co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke, wrote. Windham-Burke simply added two heart emojis.

Beador is not the first Bravo star to test positive for the coronavirus. Andy Cohen tested positive in March and has since recovered. "I had a chest X-ray a few weeks ago and there was a little cloudiness in the lung. They said that’s commensurate for someone who is recovering," Cohen told Extra in June. "Otherwise I feel pretty good. I lost a ton of weight and I gained it all back."

Orange County, California continues to see an increase in coronavirus cases. On Friday, the Orange County Health Care Agency reported 710 new cases, bringing the total to 33,358 cases since March. It is estimated that 18,007 patients have recovered, according to the Orange County Register. Thirteen new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 556 in the county.

In January, Beador revealed that her three daughters were coached by Christina Mauser, one of the victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. Mauser was the basketball coach of the private Orange County school Beador's daughter's attended. "Christina Mauser. An incredible coach and amazing influence on all three of my daughters that played basketball in middle school. And amazing mother of 3 children," Beador wrote on Instagram. "Our greatest sympathies go out to [husband Matt Mauser] and his family. The Beador girls are devastated. Sending our prayers to the Mauser family."