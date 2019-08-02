‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Calls New Boyfriend a ‘Trooper’ After Night Out

Shannon Beador is whooping it up with new boyfriend John Janssen, and she couldn’t be more happy with how he handles a girls’ night out. A week after the Real Housewives of Orange County star went public with her first serious relationship since her divorce from husband David Beador, she took to Instagram praising him as a “trooper.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jul 31, 2019 at 9:06pm PDT

“Fun night with [Kool & The Gang]!!” she captioned a smiley photo with Janssen and a female friend, adding the hashtags “no rock tonight,” “he’s a trooper” and “lots of girls here.”

Even Beador’s RHOC castmates like Janssen, with Tamra Judge sharing a photo of the two kissing on Instagram this week, captioning it, “[Shannon Beador] in love.”

After the two went public, a source close to the reality star told Us Weekly, “They met through mutual friends. She’s super happy. She’s met his kids, her kids have met him. Everyone likes him.”

It’s been a long journey for the Bravo star since she finalized her divorce from husband David in April after almost two years of sparring in court.

In October, she told PEOPLE, “It’s crazy to think what you can accomplish in a year. I’ve learned a lot. To say in one year, I’m going to lose nearly all my weight, launch a business that so far is doing well, move on from a marriage, and strengthen friendships and established new ones? That’s a tall order! But I’ve gotten here one step at a time.”

“Part of what I did after I separated with David — while staying home, not going out, and not doing much of anything — was I tried to self-reflect and figure out the changes I wanted to make in myself,” she added. “What kind of person do I want to be?”

“I wasn’t any rose to come home to at the end of my marriage. I was really reactive,” she continued. “And I needed to learn to take a step back, take in any potential criticism I might perceive about being negative, and really examine that.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/Shannon Beador