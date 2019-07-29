Shannon Beador ‘in Love’ With New Boyfriend, ‘RHOC’ Co-Star Tamra Judge Says

Shannon Beador is falling fast for boyfriend John Janssen, and it’s clear her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars are smitten by their relationship as well! The lovebirds were captured locking lips in a candid snap shared by fellow Housewife Tamra Judge Sunday, with a telling caption revealing just how far the reality personality has come since her divorce from David Beador.

“[Shannon Beador] in love,” Judge captioned the sweet photo, which immediately drew adoring comments from Bravolebrities and fans alike.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So sweet,” Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman commented, with Cary Deuber adding a purple heart.

While Beador might have kept the PDA display off her own grid, she did share photos from what looked like a fun evening with her man and friends, including RHOC newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Beador and her new man went public last week on Instagram, with a source close to the couple telling Us Weekly, “They met through mutual friends. She’s super happy. She’s met his kids, her kids have met him. Everyone likes him.”

Shannon and ex-husband David finalized their divorce in April after almost two years of a contentious divorce case. The exes, who share 18-year-old daughter Sophie and 15-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, announced they were splitting in October 2017 after years of marital difficulty.

In October, Shannon reflected on her progress since her divorce, telling PEOPLE, “It’s crazy to think what you can accomplish in a year. I’ve learned a lot. To say in one year, I’m going to lose nearly all my weight, launch a business that so far is doing well, move on from a marriage, and strengthen friendships and established new ones? That’s a tall order! But I’ve gotten here one step at a time.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tamra Judge