‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Admits She Has ‘A Lot of Anger Still’ with Ex-Husband David

Shannon Beador is keeping her new relationship with boyfriend John Janssen separate from her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband David Beador for the time being — but not necessarily at her choice. Sunday, at the Real Housewives of Orange County panel at BravoCon, Shannon explained her first attempt to introduce the men didn’t exactly go as planned.

“It’s strange. I tried to introduce him to John, but he walked away,” Shannon said, as per PEOPLE, adding of her former husband, “There’s a lot of anger still, but I can’t control him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Asked how appearing on RHOC affected their marriage ahead of their September 2017 split, Shannon admitted, “I would have been divorced earlier. Being on the show gave me more motivation to stay together. Maybe when I found out about the affair, I would have gone. I don’t know.”

The former couple split in 2017 after 17 years of marriage, settling their divorce in April 2019 with shared custody of daughters Sophie, 17, and twins Stella and Adeline, 14.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she told Bravo’s Daily Dish at the time. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

On an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen a month after their split announcement, Shannon was openly emotional about the end of her marriage.

“When we filmed the reunion, we had been separated for five weeks and there was a part of me that thought finally getting it out there would be a sense of relief, but in actuality it made it official and it made it real,” Shannon admitted. “So I’ve been having, sorry, I tear up again, I’ve been having good days and bad days.”

She continued, “Like last week, I saw he took his wedding ring off and that’s inevitable but it’s just making the adjustment and I have good days and bad days. No more downer tonight. It’s all good. It’s all good. This had to happen and good times are ahead.”

The reality star was right, as she debuted her new relationship with Janssen back in July. Things have been going amazingly since then, she added on Sunday’s panel.

“He’s just a great person,” Shannon said. “If I were to make a list of the perfect person for me, he has all those attributes. You see it in movies and you think it’s not real. I’ve never been happier.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images