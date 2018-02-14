‘RHOC’ Cast Member Peggy Sulahian Calls It Quits After One Season

The Real Housewives of Orange County is down another orange! Peggy Sulahian announced Tuesday that she was leaving the Bravo show after only one season.

“What an exciting experience it was to be part of The Real Housewives of Orange County! It was an honor to be the 100th housewife and to be part of the Bravo family. I am extremely proud of being the first Armenian-American Housewife and sharing my culture with the world,” Sulahian posted on Instagram Tuesday.

“While I faced and conquered many challenges, I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my story and spread awareness of breast cancer. Dealing with the disease and the passing of my father challenged me to reassess and reflect on my life, and I’ve realized what’s most important is leading a healthy and happy life, surrounded by people who care and love you. At this point, moving on seemed like the right thing to do. A few new ventures have availed themselves, and I look forward to sharing them with you soon!” she continued.

Sulahian, 44, joined the cast of RHOC for season 12, and was rumored to be exiting the Bravo show in December after being fired, which she vehemently denied at the time.

“None of the ladies wanted to work with her anymore,” a source told Radar at the time. “After the reunion they were just done with her.”

“The other women cannot stand Peggy,” another claimed. “She has started so many fights with the ladies that were absolutely outrageous and unnecessary.”

News of her departure comes just days after Lydia McLaughlin, who rejoined the Bravo series last year after appearing on one season in 2013, announced she was also leaving. She was also rumored to have been fired, with the insider claiming she was “not interesting.”

“RHOC has given me a great platform and I’m grateful for that. However, I feel like I can only handle this show one season at a time,” McLaughlin said on her blog on Friday. “I need a break! There is a lot of good that comes from the show, but also a lot of negativity. After a family vote, it was unanimous that I should take a break. Sometimes the people who love us the most see things even we don’t see. I trust my path and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Meghan King Edmonds is also leaving the show, announcing her departure in January amid her pregnancy with twins.

“After three seasons of the rollercoaster that is The Real Housewives of Orange County I’ve decided to hang up my OC Housewife hat,” Edmonds wrote on her blog at the time. “I will miss the rush of the first all-cast event of the season, the anticipation of receiving each week’s episode, the thrill of wrapping the reunion.”

Only Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd and Tamra Judge remain from the past season at this point, and are scheduled to begin filming for season 13 soon.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @peggysulahian