‘RHOC’: Meghan King Edmonds’ Nanny Carly Wilson Denies Cheating Allegations

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds‘ nanny, Carly Wilson, is denying allegations that she had an affair with Edmonds’ estranged husband, former baseball star Jim Edmonds. Edmonds filed for divorce from Jim on Friday, the day after their fifth wedding anniversary, and a source claimed Edmonds accused him of cheating on her with Wilson. Edmonds and Jim have both denied the allegations as well.

An Instagram user asked Edmonds on Saturday “Are the rumors true?”

“The allegations are completely false,” Wilson replied, reports Us Weekly.

Edmonds appeared to confirm Wilson is one the former couple’s nannies. A commenter noted on Edmonds’ Instagram page that Jim posted pictures of Wilson on his acocunt. Edmonds responded with a thumbs-up emoji.

Late Friday, a source told Us Weekly Jim filed for divorce Friday after police were called to their home to break up a fight this week. A source later told the outlet Edmonds accused Jim of having an affair with Wilson, who runs a lifestyle blog.

“The nanny is someone who has worked for them for years and is like family,” the source said. “During the argument, Meghan called the cops, but nothing came of it. Jim didn’t put his hands on her. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No arrests were made.”

Edmonds has not publicly commented on the split, but she did share a selfie on Instagram that appeared to refrence. “So raw,” she wrote in the caption, along with an emoji of a finger pointing upwards.

Edmonds and Jim married in October 2014 and have three children, daughter Aspen, 2, and 16-month-old twin sons Hayes and Hart. Jim was previously married to Allison Jayne Raski from 2008 to 2014, and they share five children.

Jim has been accused of cheating on Edmonds in the past. Over the summer, he admitted to inappropirately texting another woman while Edmonds was still pregnant with their twins. In her first response to the scandal, Edmonds said her husband betrayed her trust.

“I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage,” she said in a statement in July. “His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”

Just two days before the divorce filing, Edmonds told The Daily Dish they were still working on mending their relaitonship.

“I think after such a breach of trust, it’s so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son’s health problems and two other little babies as well,” she said. “So, to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard.”