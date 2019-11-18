‘RHOC’: Jim Edmonds Steps out With Daughter Hayley to ‘Repair’ Relationship Amid Meghan King Edmonds Split

Former baseball player Jim Edmonds stepped out with daughter Hayley on Saturday night as he attempts to “repair a broken life and heart that should not be broken.” Edmonds and his wife, former Real Housewives of Orange Country star Meghan King Edmonds, broke up last month following an alleged cheating scandal. The drama took another turn earlier this month when Edmonds reportedly called police on Meghan and Edmonds moved out of their home.

“I took my first steps outside in a while last night with my beautiful daughter Hayley,” Edmonds wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside a new father-daughter photo. “Trying to repair a broken life and heart that should not be broken. You all need to get a life! I have a wife, family and kids to worry about and that’s my only worry right now. Everyone else, BYE! #repair thank you to all my friends for you continued support.”

The caption appears to be edited, since InTouch Weekly quoted the caption as originally including the line, “For all you people out there that think that I would be with our nanny. You [need] to get a life!”

Edmonds and Hayley, 22, whose mother is Edmonds’ late first wife Lee Ann Horton, went to a concert Saturday night. He shared several clips from the show in his Instagram Story, as well as another photo of Hayley having a good time.

“Daddy loves his little girl. Thank you for always being by my side,” Edmonds, 49, wrote on his Instagram Story.

In late October, Meghan and Edmonds broke up after she reportedly accused him of cheating on her with a nanny, Carly Wilson. Edmonds and the nanny have both denied the allegations.

On Oct. 30, Meghan posted a long statement on her blog, headlined “Broken,” which she has since deleted. In the essay, Meghan revealed she was “in shock” for being “blamed” for the “hardest time” in her life. She claimed his family and friends never reached out to her after she discovered Edomnds’ sexting affair with another woman while pregnant with their twins. She then described the more recent allegations that led to their split, adding “the hurt continues.”

“Anyone who has lived through infidelity knows how difficult it is to overcome and regain a strong marriage,” Meghan wrote. “It requires both people to be all in. It requires the betrayer to put in the time and effort to repair the trust that was broken. To be fully open and transparent. Sadly, that’s not what happened here.”

Meghan also claimed she did not hear about Edmonds’ divorce filing until a reporter called, asking for comments.

“I’m disgusted by what has surfaced in the media. I love my husband and I’m devastated that our marriage is being broken up in the ugliest and messiest way,” Meghan wrote. “I am sad that members of Jim’s family are reveling in our demise. And I am saddest for the children. My step kids, Landon and Sutton, have lost a stepmother whom they love and will have to endure another divorce and broken home in their short lifetime. And my three babies who will likely never remember their parents being married.”

Edmonds later sent a statement to Us Weekly, claiming his life “spiraled out of control.” He never directly addressed the new cheating allegations, but said he was “removing myself and all of my family from this unnecessary publicity that I obviously have never quite enjoyed.”

Meghan responded to that with another statement, saying she was “sick of the abuse” from her ex.

In another turn, Edmonds reportedly called the police after Meghan, 35, returned home from a night out on Nov. 6. On Nov. 8, Edmonds posted on his Instagram Story that he was moving into a house that is not complete.

Edmonds married Meghan in 2014, shortly after his divorce from his second wife, Allison Jayne Raski. Meghan and Edmonds have three children, daughter, Aspen, 2, and 1-year-old twins Hayes and Hart. Edmonds has four other children from his previous relationships.

