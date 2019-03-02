‘RHOC’ Gina Kirschenheiter Misses DUI Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter faces an arrest warrant for missing out on a court date related to her driving under the influence case from January.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday after Kirschenheiter failed to show up in Orange Country Superior Court, reports The Blast. She was listed as a “fugitive,” according to court records.

Kirschenheiter was arrested for DUI at 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31 in Rancho Santa Margarita, California after she was stopped for a traffic violation. She was released from custody a few hours later and ordered to be in court on Feb. 28.

The 34-year-old reality TV star issued two apologies after the arrest.

“I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out. I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly.

On Feb. 4, Kirschenheiter issued a much longer statement on Instagram.

“I honestly believe that some issues no matter how great and important are truly only a part of our awareness once we are personally effected (sic) by them. For me… what happened this week is that issue,” Kirschenheiter wrote. “It’s amazing how in the course of less than a week you can realize the full extent of allowing people into your every day (sic) life and how the opinions of everyone watching can run from incredibly chastising to extremely supportive.”

She continued, “Bad choice have bad consequences. Mine are magnified [because] I chose to share my life with you on a very public stage.”

Kirschenheiter said she was “shocked” by fans who condoned her behavior by suggesting it could have happened to anyone.

“I could easily join in with the chorus saying ‘you’re right, it could be any of us’ but it shouldn’t be any of us. EVER!” she wrote. “It’s terrible that this has become a social norm. I am disappointed in myself and that I am part of this social norm. Especially since everyone who knows me knows I’m the queen of Uber/Lyft.”

In the end, she took responsibility for her actions, writing that she made the “conscious decision to do something especially stupid.”

Kirschenheiter did share an Instagram post on Thursday, posting a photo from the shoot for the RHOC opening.

Kirschenheiter joined RHOC for Season 13 last year. She was reportedly set to appear in Season 14, which will start filming soon.

In April 2018, Kirschenheiter filed for divorce from her husband Matthew. The two were together for 11 years and are parents to three children, Nicholas, 6, Sienna, 4, and Luca, 3.

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images