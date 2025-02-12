Gretchen Rossi is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. Bravo announced last month that the reality TV personality – who was a series regular from Seasons 4 through 8 – will be back for Season 19, which is currently in production.

Rossi, 46, is expected to join returning cast members Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Katie Ginella, Jennifer Pedranti, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson in a part-time role as a “friend of” the cast, Variety reported. She will take over a role that was held by Alexis Bellino throughout Season 18. Bellino announced her exit from the franchise while guest-hosting the Going Rogue podcast in December.

Bravo confirmed Rossi’s return on Instagram on Jan, 29, writing, “She’s back and ready to make fetch happen. Gretchen Rossi joins #RHOC for Season 19!”

Rossi got her start on RHOC in Season 4 back in 2008. At the time, she was engaged to Jeff Beitzel. By the time the season premiered in November 2008, Beitzel had died following a battle with cancer. Rossi returned for Season 5 of the hit Bravo show, during which she sparked romance with Slade Smiley, who was previously engaged to original cast member Jo De La Rosa. Rossi proposed to Smiley on camera during Season 8. She exited the show after the eighth season, but appeared as a guest during season 12.

Rossi and Smiley haven’t yet tied the knot, but the couple, who welcomed their daughter Skylar Gray Smiley in 2019.

News of Rossi’s upcoming return to RHOC was celebrated by her castmates. Reacting to the news, Judge wrote on Instagram, “I guess it’s time to dust off those friendship bracelets… my bestie’s back.” Beador, who joined RHOC following Rossi’s exit, shared a photo of herself and the returning star, writing in the caption, “Welcome [Gretchen Rossi].” Rossi responded in the comments, “Ahh thank you Shannon! Look forward to a great season and finally getting to film with you!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19 doesn’t yet have a premiere date. The long-running series launched in 2006 and is the longest-running Real Housewives franchise. Bravo’s Real Housewives lineup also includes The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, among numerous others.