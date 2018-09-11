‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Threatens to Kill Kelly Dodd for Insulting Her Husband

Emily Simpson is quickly making her mark on The Real Housewives of Orange County, at least as far as death threats go.

In Monday’s all-new episode of the Bravo reality show, the newcomer threatened Kelly Dodd’s life after the Housewife called Simpson’s husband “a little b—.”

“Kelly, that’s my husband. Hey, that’s my husband. You don’t f—ing talk to my husband like that,” Emily screamed, as her husband Shane and fellow new Housewife Gina Kirschenheiter tried to restrain her. “You don’t talk to my husband like that. Get her the f— away from me. I will f—ing kill you.”

The drama all started when Shane stuck up for Vicki Gunvalson’s boyfriend Steve Lodge, whom Dodd was still mad at for speaking negatively about her in the press, and also for going on a double date with Dodd’s ex Michael and his new girlfriend.

“I can’t stand Vicki’s boyfriend. He’s best friends with my ex-husband. And he talks s—,” said Dodd. “Be a man. What dudes do that? Shut the f— up. … He had no business … talking about me. Why is he completely on Michael’s side? It’s insane. I did nothing to him. … I just want to know why.”

During an event at Gunvalson’s house, she confronted Lodge, saying, “I don’t want to make a big deal out of this [but] what happened on social media really upset me.”

And while Lodge originally denied knowing what she was talking about, he eventually said, “You know what Kelly, take your drama somewhere else.”

Shane then stepped in, saying, “I think he’s saying if you have something to complain about you need to bring it. Why are you making a big deal about it?”

Dodd immediately told Shane to back out of a situation that didn’t concern him, at which point he told her she was “drunk,” despite her claim she was only on her first drink. “You mean that’s your normal behavior?” he replied. “Ugh.”

“You’re a f—ing dork, that’s what you are,” she said. “Loser. You’re a dork.”

“Don’t talk to him, he’s a little twerp,” Dodd told the other Housewives, including Emily. “Little p—. This little guy is a little b— over there. That little man over there. … He’s over here, sticking up for Steve and being the little peanut gallery.”

“You had no business opening your mouth,” she told Shane. “You shouldn’t have said anything. It was none of your business. … You said I was drunk. You’re a little b—, dude.”

It was then that Emily lost it, letting loose her death threats at Dodd, and leaving the rest of the party shocked.

“Did she just say she was going to kill you?” Shannon Beador asked Dodd as the episode came to an end.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo