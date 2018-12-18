‘RHOC’ Alum Lizzie Rovsek Settles Divorce With $10,000 a Month in Support from Ex

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lizzie Rovsek and ex Christian Rovsek have reached a divorce settlement.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the former Bravo personality and Christian signed a deal earlier this month outlining custody, child support, and spousal support, successfully closing the chapter on their divorce.

The former couple will have joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children and will make every “effort to treat the other parent cordially during pickup and drop off for visitation, in the best interest of the children.”

As part of the deal, Rovsek will be paid a total of $10,950 a month from her ex in support, including $6,949 per month in spousal support and $4,001 in child support for their two sons – 5-year-old Kingston and 8-year-old Preston.

The deal also entails that neither of the children be exposed to another religion aside from Christianity.

“The Parents practice the Christian faith. Neither Parent will involve the minor children in the observance of any other faith or religious practice absent mutual consent or the order of the court,” the documents state.

Additionally, the duo has agreed that their “children would not be exposed to secondhand cigarette smoke while in the home or car of either parent,” will only watch age appropriate movies and TV programs, that corporal punishment, “if any, shall be administered only by the natural mother or natural father.”

Rovsek and Christian will need to first gain approval from the other for things such as “significant hair changes or any type of permanent body marking or piercing,” and both have the right to interview any potential nannies hired by the other.

The deal also entails a Sunday phone call to go over their children’s schedule for the upcoming week and an agreement not to introduce romantic partners to their children without their ex first meeting them, “having a minimum of three counseling sessions with both parents to work out step-parent issues.”

The settlement comes more than a year after Rovsek filed for divorce after eight years of marriage. In the documents, she listed their date of separation as July 13, 2017.

“We have been struggling in our marriage for years and have decided to seek divorce. While we wanted to keep this situation as private and quiet as possible for the sake of our children and family, we no longer feel we can keep this situation hidden from the public eye,” they said in a statement at the time.

News of their divorce came just weeks after Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Shannon Beador filed for divorce from her husband of nearly two decades David Beador.