'RHOC' Alum Kara Keough Shares Photo of Her Late Newborn Baby's Feet as She Raises Money for Charity

Just weeks after the death of her newborn son, Kara Keough Bosworth is raising money in his honor to support the health of mothers and their babies. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, who is the daughter of original cast member Jeana Keough, shared a sweet photo of her husband holding the feet of their late son, McCoy, on a GoFundMe started Tuesday dedicated to raising money for March of Dimes.

Titled "McCoy's Warriors," the money raised will benefit the nonprofit, which is dedicated to improving the health of babies and their mothers. Specifically, Keough's GoFundMe money will be targeted towards "helping encourage birth equity" across racial and socioeconomic boundaries, "offering full-term loss support" to parents and "supporting NICU parents" both during and after their hospital stays. Within just 21 hours, the campaign had raised $8,840 of its $50,000 goal.

"On April 6th, McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 lbs 4oz and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size, strength and [overall] perfection. During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord,” wrote Keough, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Decker with husband Kyle Bosworth. "He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that [received] his life saving gifts. Until we see you again…We love you, McCoy. Love, Kyle, Kara & Decker.”

Keough revealed last week the heartbreaking news that her son had died during complications in childbirth on April 6, adding that she and her husband had made the decision to donate her son's organs. Revealing the words she gave to the organ and tissue procurement team to read in her son's honor, Keough wrote: "Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy."