Kara Keough Bosworth is honoring what would have been late son McCoy's one-month milestone had he not tragically died due to complications during childbirth. Keough, whose mom, Jeana Keough, was an original cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, shared a message to her son on Instagram Wednesday alongside a photo of the little boy with his father, Kyle Bosworth.

"You would have been 1 month old today. Your baby acne would be gearing up. You would be getting the hang of pacifiers, sorting out your days and nights, and figuring out how to focus your eyes without them involuntarily crossing," she began. "I would have already bought a complete boy’s wardrobe since Decker’s old clothes weren’t really as unisex as I thought. Your dad would be insisting that babies don’t need shoes, but he’d change his mind when he saw the little kicks paired with your chubby cankles."

"You’d be taking your first naps in the crib, and I’d be fussing about 'the schedule.' I’d be realizing that you, just like your sister, prefer Lefty and I’d be pumping Righty to try to bring ‘er up to speed. Decker would want to be holding you all the time, but you’d prefer to be spending your day wrapped around my chest," she continued of her 4-year-old daughter. "At least that much is still how it is, my sweet Mack. Decker still wishes she could hold you more. And I still wear you on my heart all day. We miss you like crazy, baby."

Keough shared the tragic news with her followers last month, writing, "On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts [of organ donation]."

Less than a month after the family's loss, Keough's father, Matt Keough, died at the age of 64. "Daddy, please take care of my son," she wrote on May 2. "Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now. Xoxo, Hammerhead."