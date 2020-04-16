Kara Keough: ‘RHOC’ Star’s Brother Shane Reveals Heart-Wrenching Photo of Empty Baby Crib After Her Son’s Death

A day after Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kara Keough Bosworth shared the tragic news about the passing of her newborn son, Bosworth’s brother, Shane Keough, has responded to his nephew’s death via his own Instagram account. On Wednesday, Keough paid tribute to his nephew, who was named McCoy Casey Bosworth, with a heartbreaking post. In his Instagram caption, he included a message that his sister wrote on her own social media account and posted a photo of what would have been McCoy’s nursery.

“Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them,” Keough wrote on Instagram, which is a message that Bosworth penned for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in honor of her son. His post also included a look into McCoy’s nursery and the empty crib within it. “May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Keough (@shanekeough) on Apr 15, 2020 at 7:16am PDT

Bosworth originally announced the heartbreaking news about her son on Tuesday. At the time, she posted a photo on Instagram that showcased McCoy’s name written out in cursive font. She detailed that her son had passed away due to complications during childbirth.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” she wrote. “During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

Following the news of her son’s death, many have reached out to offer up their condolences. In addition to numerous fans responding to her Instagram post with warm messages, fellow RHOC alumni have also spoken out. Both Gretchen Rossi and Tamra Judge, who, like Bosworth’s mother Jeana Keough, are former stars of RHOC, have both sent some kind thoughts to Bosworth and her family.