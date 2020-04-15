Kara Keough: Gretchen Rossi Reacts to Fellow 'RHOC' Personality's Newborn Son's Death

The Real Housewives of Orange County community is currently reeling over the news of the death of Kara Keough Bosworth's son, who passed away due to complications from childbirth. On Tuesday, Bosworth announced the heartbreaking news on social media, telling her followers that her son, whom she and her husband, Kyle Bosworth, named McCoy Casey Bosworth, had passed. In response to her post, many fans, friends, and fellow RHOC alumni have reached out to Bosworth in order to send her their condolences. Gretchen Rossi, who, like Bosworth's mother Jeana Keough, is an RHOC alum, has issued a reaction to the tragic news.

"We have known Kara since she was in high school and have even spent time with her and her husband Kyle [Bosworth] at their home after they moved to Florida," Rossi's statement read, which was sent exclusively to HollywoodLife.com. "Our hearts are broken for the entire family, and we will be in constant prayer asking for healing & comfort over everyone as they navigate this unimaginable loss." Rossi isn't the only RHOC alum who has responded to this tragic news, though, as another former Housewife took to social media to send a message Bosworth's way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kara Bosworth (@karakeoughboz) on Apr 14, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

Jo De La Rosa, who appeared on RHOC seasons alongside Bosworth's mother, commented directly on the Instagram post about the news in order to send the family her kind words. She wrote, "Kara I'm so incredibly sorry to hear this. I'm praying for you and your family. May God and His angels watch over him until you're reunited again." De La Rosa responded on Bosworth's post, which featured a heartbreaking tribute to McCoy, to share this statement.

"On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection)," Bosworth's tribute began. "During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

Bosworth continued to share a message that she sent the organ/tissue procurement team that was to be read in honor of her late son, writing, "May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy."