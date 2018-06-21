‘RHOC’ Alum Alexis Bellino’s Husband Files for Divorce

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino and her husband, Jim Bellino, are calling it quits after 13 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained Thursday, June 21 by TMZ, Jim filed for divorce that same day, citing irreconcilable differences and listing “TBD” as their date of separation. This is Bellino’s second divorce, having been married to a high school sweetheart from 2002 to 2004.

The former couple tied the knot in April 2005 and have three kids together, son James, and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna. In his divorce filing, Jim specified he was seeking joint custody of their kids, but did ask for spousal support from Alexis.

Bellino, now 41, appeared on three seasons of the Bravo series, first joining during Season 5 in 2009 and leaving ahead of Season 9 in 2013. And though she wasn’t the most memorable of women to hold an orange, she did have quite the spat with Tamra Judge after leaving the series.

After Judge was baptized during Season 10 of the reality series, Alexis sent reunion host Andy Cohen an email accusing her former co-star of making a “mockery” of her “savior.” The email was read at the season reunion, but Judge revealed on Watch What Happens Live in June 2016 that the women later put their feud to bed.

“You know what? It was really good. It was kind of a nice situation where she sat in front of me and she turned to me and she said, ‘I didn’t mean to come off bad. I’m very happy for you.’ And I just felt like there’s a reason for everything, for her sitting in front of me,” Judge said at the time. “You know, it was just really sweet, actually. It came out really nice.”

Bellino and Jim aren’t the only RHOC couple going through a divorce right now.

Shannon Beador, who is still on the show, announced that she and husband David were getting a divorce after 17 years together on the show’s most recent reunion special, to the shock of her co-stars.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Beador told PEOPLE at the time. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

The two have three children together, daughter Sophie and twins, Stella and Adeline.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Alexis Bellino