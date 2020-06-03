'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Slams Person Who Criticized Her Police Officer Son

Erika Jayne is defending her police officer son, Tommy Zizzo while supporting the Black Lives Matter movement amid the ongoing George Floyd protests. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star responded strongly to a commenter on her Instagram page after sharing a black square in solidarity with the anti-racism movement's Blackout Tuesday.

"Your son is an officer!" one of Jayne's followers commented, to which she quickly responded, "My son was brought up NOT to be racist. His job is to protect and serve ALL, not just people that have his skin color." The Bravo star added, "F— you and stay off my page."

Jayne had support from many of her followers, one of whom wrote, "People need to understand that being against police brutality doesn't mean you are against police." Another added, "She knows her son is an officer. She is simply supporting black lives too!! Wanting to end police brutality does not mean she does not support the police. Thank you, Erika, for this." A third chimed in, "You can support the police and speak up when they are WRONG. Nobody hates a bad officer more than a good one."

Jayne rarely shares photos of her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Thomas Zizzo, but has spoken out in defense of his work as a Los Angeles police officer in the past. In February 2019, the singer snapped at a commenter who said her son should be shot for being a cop, writing, "This is disgusting."

The Chicago star previously called her son's choice of profession "nerve-racking" in a 2016 interview with the Daily Dish. "I'm very proud of my son being in law enforcement, but obviously it can get a little nerve-racking," she admitted at the time. "It's a dangerous profession. I've known my son was going to be in law enforcement from the time he could walk and talk. That's all he's ever wanted and that's kind of your role as a parent is to honor who your children really are."

Zizzo's work as a police officer is part of the reason he has no plans to ever appear on RHOBH, Jayne added in a 2018 TODAY show appearance. "Not everybody wants to be on TV, believe it or not," she said at the time. "I know that sounds crazy. But, he's in a dangerous line of work and he prefers his anonymity as much as possible and I agree with that."