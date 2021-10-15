‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Criticized After Addressing Tom Girardi Allegations and Victims on Reunion

The latest season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hasn’t been especially kind to cast member Erika Jayne, but the Season 11 reunion hasn’t done the “XXpensive” singer any added favors. In the reunion special, Erika Jayne responded to accusations that she’s not been “sympathetic” to the alleged victims of her ex-husband’s multi-million dollar embezzlement scheme.

Though Jayne says that’s a misconception of her. “But I’m in an almost impossible situation,” she said. “And anyone who has been wronged, I want them to be made whole. I’m talking about the alleged victims of the alleged wrongdoings from Tom, and it’s important people hear that from me.”

When asked if she understood why people looked at her in that light, Jayne emphatically reveals she completely understands. “Yes!” Erika said, per Variety. “But they’re also looking at it through their own eyes. And they don’t know what I know. And they did not live what I have lived through.”

Fans didn’t respond kindly to Jayne’s responses. “Less than ten minutes in and I’m already over Erika’s act. You expect us to believe you finally have empathy for the victims after an entire season of playing the biggest victim *allegedly*,” one fan tweeted

The Real Housewife says she was initially advised by her attorneys not to appear on the show for this season, however, she told them no in response “Because I have nothing to hide.” Her lawyers advised that anything said on the series could be used against her eventually in court. “Everything can be parsed, twisted, turned — and yes, possibly used against you,” she said. “Whether it is true or not, it almost doesn’t even matter at this point.”

Now that she’s gone through the public divorce and several lawsuits, she reveals the show has become her main source of income. “Yeah, unfortunately it is,” Erika says. “That is more now of a consideration. Back then while we were shooting the show, I was literally trying to survive. So now that we’re here, yes, that has come more into consideration.’” Fans of the show previously asked that she be fired due to the serious allegations laid against her. “Why should I be fired?” she asked in response. “Why are you presuming that I’ve done something? Why aren’t we letting the legal process play out? You’ve heard one side — and a lot of bull––t on that side. Give me a chance to defend myself. Watch me. I’m ready for the challenge. Watch me do it.”