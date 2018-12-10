‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Shares Heartbreaking Photos of Home Burned by California Wildfires

Camille Grammer is counting her blessing after her home was destroyed in the Woolsey fire.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a gallery of image revealing what remains of her Malibu home in the wake of the deadly fire, which destroyed hundreds of homes and other structures last month.

“It has been an emotional and stressful couple of weeks,” she wrote. “I have been going through the items I retrieved from what is left from my home. The pictures of my children put a smile on my face. Thinking of those who also lost their homes #woolseyfires.”

The Woolsey Fire erupted less than three weeks after Grammer and her husband, David C. Meyer, tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in Hawaii. Grammer evacuated the home along with her 17-year-old daughter, Mason, her husband, and their dog, at the time sharing a photo on social media of her home engulfed in flames. The Bravo star had purchased the mansion in 2011 following her divorce from ex-husband Kelsey Grammer.

After being allowed back to her home, the reality star shared another image of what remained following the fire as well as several images of the memories that were made in the $3.2 million Malibu estate.

“This is what’s left of my home,” she began the caption. “We can replace/rebuild our home but we can’t replace people we have lost. I lost my assist of 20 plus years Scott two days before the fires. I’m still grieving and will continue to do so. He was family to me. So to those out there that are yelling at officials and firemen why their houses weren’t saved let’s put things in perspective here. You are alive. You are safe. Let’s thank the firefighters for saving as many lives during this terrible disaster. We are here to help others and gather to rebuild what has been lost.”

“Here are some pics of what is left of my house and memories from the past,” she continued. “I will keep these memories and hold the past. I will keep these memories and hold them in my heart forever. Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas, Halloween, and charity events I hosted at my house. My family home will remain in my heart as I start to rebuild anew whatever that will be. My heart is with my family and friends.”

The Woolsey Fire, which broke out at the same time as the Camp Fire further north in California, swept across Southern California in November. Before it was contained, it had caused hundreds of evacuations, millions of dollars in damage, and had claimed a number of homes, including Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s.