‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Trailer Promises ‘Shocking’ Truth About Lisa Vanderpump Feud

Amid rumors that Lisa Vanderpump was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behind, the Season 9 trailer promises “the real story is even more crazy, epic, unbelievable and shocking.”

Bravo released the much-anticipated trailer Thursday, promising “a season of lies, heartbreak and betrayal” where Housewives Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna and newcomer Denise Richards are concerned.

Alongside “Friend of” Camille Grammer, it looks like the Bravo series will be filled with drama between the women as former friends Vanderpump and Kemsley appear to turn on one another over accusations that the SUR owner had been going to the tabloids about her co-star.

“I’m not going to say what a f—ing bitch she was,” Vanderpump says in the trailer, possibly about Kemsley. “Oops, I said it!”

She could, however, be talking about Mellencamp Arroyave or Kyle, who also appears to be feuding with their former friend throughout the season, with Vanderpump saying the accountability coach is “guilty by omission” while referencing printed out versions of text messages.

Kyle, meanwhile, is shown getting into an argument with Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, who screams at her, “You’re a f—ing liar! Goodbye Kyle.”

“They’re all trying to make me feel like a terrible person,” Vanderpump says in another emotional clip.

Despite the Vanderpump Rules star’s seeming isolation during the season, while dealing with the suicide of brother Mark Vanderpump, she does appear to have Girardi on her side, with the pop star telling Kemsley and Kyle at one point, “I kind of feel like the two of you are in cahoots.”

“She doesn’t want to sit and pretend to be nice to someone who has f—ed her over,” she continues to the rest of the women. “That’s not friendship, that’s bulls—.”

“I’m not responsible for Lisa Vanderpump’s actions,” Kyle responds, shouting.

The new season will also bring with it two fan-favorite former cast members, Brandi Glanville and Kim Richard, who appear ready to start the drama on their return to the show.

“Cheers, b—,” Glanville says while toasting Denise.

Kim appears to be on less friendly terms with the Wild Things actress, screaming at her, “That’s a lie! I’m done.”

We can’t wait to see what happens on the season premiere!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 premieres Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo