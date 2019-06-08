‘RHOBH’ Reunion: Camille Grammer Fights With Denise Richards Following ‘Full Breakdown’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion will reportedly have its fair share of drama thanks to Camille Grammer.

With Lisa Vanderpump out of the reunion and future seasons, Grammer reportedly brought the drama as she was put on the hot seat for things she said in this year’s installment.

“At one point, Camille ended up walking off the stage and had a full breakdown,” one source told Us Weekly, adding that Camille and Denise Richards “got into it.”

“The women were taking [Camille] to task,” a second insider said.

Grammer returned to the Bravo reality television series in a friend role during Season 8 and caught backlash during Season 9 when spoke ill of her co-stars, including Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley, behind their backs. The Bravo personality also caught controversy from her comments about the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation heatings in an episode of the show.

After filming the reunion this week, the 50-year-old took to Twitter to admit she regretted attending the taping June 5.

“I showed up in good faith for #RHOBH reunion but I shouldn’t have gone,” Camille, who previously claimed she was going to skip the taping, tweeted on Thursday, June 6. “Hindsight is 20/20.”

Grammer later interacted with fans and revealed the stars of the show were acting hypocritical during the taping.

“They have been talking behind my back the whole time,” she tweeted. “The hypocrisy of it all.”

Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna first planned to confront Grammer during the group’s trip to France, but everything changed after Grammer was unable to attend due to the California Wildfires.

Shortly after revealing she would not attend the reunion, Vanderpump officially announced she would leave the reality series after nine seasons, telling the outlet she has had “enough” of her former castmates.

“I have a great relationship with [Bravo]; I just don’t have a great relationship with the women,” she said Thursday. “After 17 episodes of them bashing me, I think I’ve had enough of all of them.”

After confirming she would leave the series, Vanderpump on her difficult year, which began with the death of her brother.

“I made the decision to leave,” she said at the 7th Annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood. “It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.