‘RHOBH’: Lisa Vanderpump ‘Choosing Not to Film’ Group Scenes Amid Co-Star Feud

Camille Grammer’s weekend wedding was noticeably missing one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars — Lisa Vanderpump.

The SUR owner opted out of attending her friend’s wedding amid a rumored feud with her fellow reality co-stars and just months after the death of her brother Todd.

“She’s going through a lot right now,” a source close to Vanderpump told PEOPLE Sunday. “It’s not been the best time for her.”

The source added that Todd’s death due to a suspected overdose in May “took a toll” on Vanderpump, who has reportedly only be filming solo scenes with the rest of her RHOBH cast.

“Lisa’s choosing not to film during any of the group activities,” the source added, saying that tensions began to rise after Lisa Rinna called out Vanderpump for not joining in during a cast photo shoot.

“Lisa doesn’t want to be around the women as a group, so she’s getting less filming time,” the source continued. “But nobody has quit. She’s definitely still on the show.”

There are no hard feelings between Vanderpump and Grammer, however.

The Bravo star wed lawyer David C. Meyer Saturday in a Hawaiian ceremony, but told PEOPLE she understood why the restaurateur did not attend her wedding.

“I respect her decision,” Grammer said. “Lisa was very apologetic about it.”

She even credited Vanderpump with inspiring her to get married a second time.

“She encouraged me to take a leap of faith on this journey,” Grammer said. “She really did. She told me, ‘You’ve got to take a leap!’”

There were plenty of Housewives in attendance, however, with Kyle Richards even serving as a bridesmaid. Both of Grammer’s children — 16-year-old daughter Mason and 14-year-old son Jude — were part of the ceremony, with Mason acting as a bridesmaid and Jude walking his mom down the aisle, which Grammer called “very special.”

The reality personality and Meyer began dating in 2016, and got engaged last year.

“I love the way he loves me,” Grammer said of her new husband. “It means so much to me. And I know we will honor our commitment to each other for the rest of our lives.”

Photo credit: Getty