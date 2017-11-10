‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Sizzles in Throwback Photo With Harry Hamlin

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Lisa Rinna is reminiscing on good times with her husband Harry Hamlin. The 54-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a throwback snap in which she showed off her fit figure during a stroll on the beach.

Just a little #tbt with my main man in malibu. 💜 A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:48am PST

“Just a little [Throwback Thursday] with my main man in malibu,” she captioned the snap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, which was captured on Malibu beach in 2013, Rinna can be seen sporting a strapless purple one-piece bathing suit that she coupled with a long black sweater. Her hubby is going casual rocking a gray sweatshirt and jeans.

After posting the photo, the mother of two was met by thousands of likes and a number of comments on her physique.

“Dang your body girl!!!” one fan wrote with the hashtag, “goals.”

“Nice bod Lisa!!” another person commented.

In the past, Rinna has spoken out about how she manages to sculpt her shape.

“I don’t love to use the word diet because if I do, I’ll just want to eat 10 times more,” Rinna told PEOPLE in 2014. “Moderation is key.”

“I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I’m mostly plant-based — but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it,” she continued.

Rinna also says that exercise is a major part of her daily regimen.

“I just think it’s really good to move everyday,” she said. “I really love the combination of SoulCycle and yoga. It keeps me balanced and sane.”