Twitter Sounds off on Kim Richards’ Absence From ‘RHOBH’

As the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returned for season 8 Tuesday, one regular was noticeably absent from the episode.

Kim Richards didn’t appear in the season premiere of the Bravo show, but that didn’t mean her name wasn’t thrown around throughout the hour.

“I bumped into Harry [Hamlin] on a hike,” her sister Kyle Richards told Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammar in Las Vegas; Hamiln is Lisa Rinna’s husband.

“He says to me ‘So, what are we going to do about your sister? She obviously cannot be around this group ever, ever again.’ And he was clearly really upset about it,” she continued.

When fans realized Richards wouldn’t be making an appearance in the season premiere, they took to Twitter to share their reactions — which were overwhelmingly positive.

May we all agree to not have Kim Richards on the show anymore? #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/cvwp88qpQK — TheMissJLM (@jamimiller2017) December 20, 2017

Why can we not make it through a single hour, of a new season, w/o Kim Richards being mentioned? She’s no longer on the show. Let her go! #RHOBH — RHODC (@RHODC_FANS) December 20, 2017

I am going to miss Eileen this season. Kim Richards, not so much! #RHOBH — Randy Haas (@Randy_Haas) December 20, 2017

Kim Richards is the Tonya Harding of the housewives franchise. — Greg Bennett (@GreggyBennett) December 20, 2017

Kim Richards is a joke. How may time does Lisa R have to apologize? Even when Lisa R hasn’t talked about her after apologizing Kim makes it up in her head that Lisa R isn’t sincere. Shit stirring bitch #rhbh #rhbhreunion — LMac (@LindaMacmurdo) December 20, 2017

Richards and Rinna have never been the best of friends, but their relationship was apparently severed when Richards returned a stuffed bunny Rinna bought for her grandson during last season’s reunion.

This may be more than normal housewife drama, though. According to Kyle, Richards will not be featured on RHOBH this season.

“This season no, unfortunately not,” Kyle told Us Weekly at the show’s season premiere. “She’s doing fantastic. She’s happy and she’s with her grandson almost every day so she’s great.”

While Richards and housewife Eileen Davidson have exited the show, newcomer Teddi Mellencamp will fill their shoes as the reality drama’s newest addition.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.