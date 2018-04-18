Kyle Richards Goes off on Dorit Kemsley in Profanity-Laced ‘RHOBH’ Finale

Kyle Richards is over this season’s drama.

On the season eight finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tuesday, Richards finally reached her breaking point after a tough season at Dorit Kemsley’s Beverly Beach swimwear line launch. (This isn’t the first of Kemsley’s events to be interrupted with drama this season, as fans will remember.)

While the originally ladies gathered to celebrate their friend’s business, Richards was still mad at Kemsley over what she perceived as her former friend trying to turn the other Housewives against her.

Following the show, things really took a left turn when Richards asked Lisa Vanderpump in front of all the women when the modeling photos Kemsley took for Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine were going to be published.

Vanderpump, struggling to explain, let both Richards and Kemsley know that she decided not to use the photos, because when Kemsley said she was unhappy with the photos, the shoot took on a “negative” vibe. Instead, the magazine’s creative directors decided to cut out Kemsley’s face and head from the photos so as to only show the jewelry she was modeling.

Kemsley, caught off guard, initially tried to brush off the news, until Richards joked about Vanderpump never inviting her to model for the magazine, saying she wouldn’t have required a glam squad (like Kemsley). Taking that as a jab, Kemsley asked Richards if she had any “unresolved feelings” toward her, which of course she did.

“Dorit, you can’t expect there not to be any repercussion from the dinner in Erika’s hotel room,” Richards said, referencing the massive fight they had during their trip to Berlin, Germany earlier this season. “You were saying things that didn’t even make sense to me!”

Erika Girardi chimed in, “Oh, about the underwear?” effectively bringing back the PantyGate argument that wouldn’t die.

“It surprised me because I had nothing to do with that, and it wasn’t fair,” Richards said. “In your attempt to get closer to Erika, you wanna throw me under the bus for no f—ing reason — again.”

It was at this point that Richards totally let everything go she had been feeling from this feeling, including defending herself for her uninvolvement from PantyGate and the time Kemsley told Girardi that Richards was really upset when she left Teddi Mellencamp’s beach house to sleep at a hotel.

Richards looked to Girardi for “some clarity,” but when the pop star didn’t support Richards the way she wanted, the former child actress stormed off.

“[Lisa] Rinna’s up Erika’s a—, Erika’s up Dorit’s a—, Dorit’s up Lisa Vanderpump’s a—,” Richards told her husband, Mauricio Umansky, on their way out of the show. “Everyone’s busy kissing a— and bulls—ing, and no one’s being honest. And you know what? It’s at my expense, and I’m not gonna f—ing do it anymore.”

“I’m feeling like everybody’s full of s—,” Richards later told Bravo cameras. “And I don’t feel like sitting here at a party being fake with a bunch of bullsh—ers.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion begins Tuesday, April 24 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo