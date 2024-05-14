Kyle Richards Freaks Out Over a Rat on Her Car

'I've got to get out of my car!' the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star exclaimed after discovering a rat on her car.

Kyle Richards had an unexpected passenger hitching a ride on her car. In an expletive-filled video shared to her Instagram account Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, shared her terrified reaction after discovering a rat on top of her car

Richards said the incident went down as she "stopped for coffee & was sitting in my car looking at emails." In the video (watch it here), the furry rodent could be seen perched on her side-view mirror, prompting Richards to grab her phone to start filming as she repeatedly screamed, "Oh my God," and asked, "Why is it looking at me like that?"

"Please help me. What is happening?" Richards said in one moment. "I've got to get out of my car!"

At one point in the clip, the Halloween star could be seen knocking on the window in an attempt to get the attention of a man walking by. When the man didn't notice her, Richards said, "I need that man to help me but he didn't hear me knock."

"Now, before you judge my reaction (yes, a disclaimer is coming) know that at first my passenger side window was DOWN and and I was afraid to put my car in reverse because my rear view mirrors would move potentially creating a worse scenario," Richards explained in the caption. "And I was too afraid to put my legs down where the gas pedal is in case there was a point of entry down there. I also couldn't feel my legs."

The video generated plenty of responses from Richards' followers, including her own daughter, Sophia Umansky, who reacted to the clip with a string of laughing and crying laughing emojis. Chrissy Teigen wrote, "Oh my god he's so f-king cute I'd die of happiness!! I'd also pretend it was a loved one who passed away coming to visit me lol." Paulina Porizkova added, "have to agree with Chrissy here, so fricking cute! I'd be having a hard time not trying to pet him. Look at those sweet little paws!" Meanwhile, somebody else said they "WOULD GO INT F-ING CARDIAC ARREST," with another joking that "he's a huge Bravo fan obviously."

While Richards video didn't reveal how the situation ended, when one person asked, the star shared that he "would not leave!! Maybe five minutes after I stop the video he dropped down and I did not know where to! So I zoomed out and had to pull over and park for 20 minutes until I could feel my legs again."