‘RHOBH’ Fans Flip Over Lisa Rinna’s Jennifer Lopez Halloween Costume

Real Housewives of Bevery Hills fans agreed that Lisa Rinna‘s incredible Jennifer Lopez Halloween costume has been one of the best celebrity looks this year. The Days of Our Lives star pulled her hair back and stepped out wearing the plunging green Versace dress, similar to the one Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys. Rinna wore the outfit at the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles, Oct. 25.

Rinna made sultry poses for the photographers and shared photos from the night on her Instagram page while wearing the costume, made by Yandy Costumes. She also posted a video of herself dancing to “Jenny from the Block” while wearing the dress.

“Looks great! What a fun costume idea,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“[Rinna] wins everything. Can we all just go ahead and agree on that?!?” another wrote.

“You look incredible!!! Go girl!!!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

Several of Rinna’s famous followers also could not help themselves with the compliments.

“You went dressed as Jlo dressed as Jlo?! So meta,” actress January Jones joked.

“AMAZING!!! You killed it!” designer Marc Jacobs wrote.

“YAS my QUEEN! Nailed it!!!!” Mally Beauty founder Mally Roncal wrote, along with a handful of hand-clapping emojis.

Rinna was not the only star wearing a jaw-dropping and intricate costume to the Casamigos party hosted at Casamigos co-founder Mike Meldman’s mansion. Jessica Biel attended as *NSYNC-era Justin Timberlake, while her husband – the real Justin Timberlake – dressed as a microphone.

Actress Nina Dobrev was spotted dressed as singer Billie Eilish, while Patrick Schwarzenegger was groovy as Austin Powers. Cindy Crawford and her husband, Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber, wore ’70s-style outfits.

In September, Lopez wore a modern version of the Versace dress at the Versace show in Milan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first time she wore it.

Lopez also celebrated the dress’ legacy with a YouTube video in which she explained how it felt to realize the buzz the dress caused. At the 2000 Grammys, she was called to the stage to present an award with actor David Duchovny.

“All of a sudden you start hearing a little murmur. I’m thinking, it’s the Grammys. It has to be somebody famous behind us,” Lopez explained. “It was a frenzy. The flashes started going in a way that it’s not usually. There was an extra kinetic energy there. I was like what the hell is going on? I had no idea it was about this dress.”

Lopez continued, “Me totally unsuspecting, walk out and as I walk out my dress, the wind hits it. It blows open slightly, so now I am like bare here and bare here! All of a sudden, again, a slow murmur and everybody starts clapping. We get an ovation for just standing there! In that moment, that dress became something that people still reference.”

Rinna, who has been married to actor Harry Hamlin since 1997, joined RHOBH in 2014. She joined Days of Our Lives in 1992, and last appeared as Billie Reed for five episodes in February 2018.

