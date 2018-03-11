Dorit Kemsley Says ‘RHOBH’ Has Made Her Marriage to PK ‘Stronger’

Don’t let the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama fool you — Dorit Kemsley’s marriage to husband PK is better than ever.

The Bravo cast member opened up about her marriage to Boy George’s manager to Us Weekly Sunday.

“If anything, it’s made us stronger,” Dorit told the magazine when asked how her reality show has changed their marriage.

“We’re really connected. I love this man through and through and through,” she continued. “He’s there. He’s there as a great support, and obviously, we go through life together. All of the ups and downs, he’s there for. He gives me great advice, and he’s such a rock.”

Although the series hasn’t had a negative affect on her marriage, Dorit said she wasn’t sure if she wants to continue her journey as a Real Housewife.

Dorit has definitely come up against some tension with her fellow Housewives this season, being accused by Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump, among others, of stirring up unnecessary drama.

“To me a good friend is someone who doesn’t talk s— about you the moment you leave,” Vanderpump said in Tuesday’s episode during a confessional.

“Dorit better get in Lisa’s good graces or she’s going to make you an offer you can’t refuse,” Teddi Mellencamp agreed in a separate interview. “If it bothers you, don’t say s— you regret.”

OG Housewife Camille Grammer, who is returning this season as a guest, made her position on the new addition quite clear during the most recent episode, gifting the 41-year-old a pink ball gag — a reminder that she opens her mouth too much.

“I was thinking of a muzzle, but the gag is a little sexier,” Grammer said in a confessional. “Hopefully she’ll get the message, which is, ‘Shut your mouth b—.”

Dorit told Us that her decision to remain with the Housewives or take her leave will be a joint one.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. I feel like that’s a decision that my husband and I will come to when we need to,” Dorit explained. “Ultimately, he’ll leave it to me, and it’ll be my decision.”

The couple wed in March 2015 and have two children together: Jagger, 3, and Phoenix, 2. PK also has three children from a previous marriage, but Dorit told Us in October that they are still considering having another baby.

“We have five collectively, so we’ve got a big family. Listen, I think we both are of the mindset where, if it happens, it happens, but we’re not putting too much pressure on that,” the Beverly Beach designer said at the time. “It all really started because my daughter, my youngest … She sort of became a toddler overnight. It was so rapid. So I long for that baby/mommy feeling. So I think that that’s where everything was brewing, but we’ll see what happens.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/@doritkemsley