Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna Finally Confront ‘RHOBH’ Cocaine Comment

Dorit Kemsley isn’t ready to make nice with Lisa Rinna.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members got into it again during the ladies Las Vegas trip this week, and while Rinna is willing to admit her part in last season’s cocaine scandal, Kemsley can’t stop playing the victim.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t want to rehash the past,” Rinna tells Kemsley, who appears to want to do just that.

“I don’t want to feel like I am endangered,” she tells her castmate. “Your words and your actions are so low that they can really affect people’s lives.”

In the previous season of the Bravo reality show, Rinna asked Kemsley if people were using cocaine in her bathroom, which morphed from a casual comment to a massive freak out on Kemsley’s part.

But Rinna defends herself and her comments.

“Your husband has said some pretty strong things about me, you know. You have to think about that… You don’t want me to have to rehash it,” she tells Kemsley before listing things PK has called her. ” ‘Certifiable’? A drug addict? ‘Schizophrenic?’ “

Kemsley denies her husband said these things, but luckily the Bravo editors spliced in slips of him doing just that.

Ultimately, Rinna admits they have both said things that were out of line, and says she wants to take credit for her part in their feud.

“I’m moving on, I’m done,” she tells the camera.

But Kemsley won’t do the same.

“I didn’t do anything to you Lisa,” she says. “I never did.”

“Why isn’t she taking responsibility? Right now it’s about Dorit and Dorit’s feelings and I’m letting her have them, but she’s gonna have to learn to take responsibility for her part in things and I don’t know if she’s quite there yet,” Rinna confesses to the camera.

While Kemsley won’t apologize, she does agree to put the whole ordeal behind her.

“Let’s start clean,” she says, shaking Rinna’s hand.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo