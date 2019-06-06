‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Dating New Man 10 Years Younger Than Her

Brandi Glanville is living her best life with a younger man, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed after her return to the Bravo screen this week.

On Bravo’s RHOBH After Show, Glanville, 46, revealed she’s currently involved with a French man 10 years younger than her.

“I would not say that he’s a boyfriend, because I don’t like that word, number one. Number two, I don’t want him to think I like him that much,” she said.

Glanville didn’t reveal the name of the man she’s been seeing, but did share some details about the man she called her “man toy.”

“Number three, I don’t know. He’s 10 years younger than me and he’s a waiter, so it’s just not the best fit right now,” Glanville said of their low-key romance status.

There are some things the mystery man has going for him, however.

“But he does have a huge penis and he’s really good in bed. And half the time I don’t understand what he’s saying, so we get along perfectly,” she said.

And he appears to like the Celebrity Big Brother alum despite her famously sharp tongue.

“He’s like, ‘Oh I like you because you’re so spicy.’ And I tell him to be quiet all the time and he doesn’t care. He walks my dogs. It’s amazing,” she said.

After a falling out with RHOBH OG Lisa Vanderpump in 2013, Glanville returned to the Bravo series in Wednesday’s episode to talk smack on her former friend with newcomer Denise Richards.

“She does have a direct hotline to Radar Online, to be honest,” Glanville told Richards when she brought up the drama surrounding accusations that Vanderpump leaked a story about Dorit Kemsley to the tabloids.

“Literally, I’ve spent the past three years being punished for crossing her in a way,” Glanville continued, with Richards asking her, “Why would she do that to a friend, though?”

“Because she really, in her head, does nothing wrong,” she replied.

“Lisa Vanderpump and I were best friends for five years. Let’s be clear,” Glanville added to the camera later “Whatever she wants out there, she gets out there.”

She doubled down on social media after the episode aired, writing on Twitter, “My truth about LVP Is that she tried to ruin my life! She had employees trash my wine,she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings. So yes she is my own personal devil.”

Vanderpump certainly seems to be on the way out of Beverly Hills, with Andy Cohen confirming Wednesday the Vanderpump Rules star did not attend the Season 9 reunion filming.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo